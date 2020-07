SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Sahiwal police limits.Police sources said here on Sundaythat Abdul Rehman resident of Sahiwal was going to Sial Sharif village on a motorcycle when a carcoming from opposite direction collided with the bike. As a result the motorcyclist died on the spot.