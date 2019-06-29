Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Faisalabad `
Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:44 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of City Jaranwala police station.
Police said on Staruday that Muhammad Yousuf resident of Mohallah Raza Abad was riding a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw hit him at Islampura Main Bazar.
As a result, motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.