Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Faisalabad `

Sat 29th June 2019 | 01:44 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Staruday that Muhammad Yousuf resident of Mohallah Raza Abad was riding a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw hit him at Islampura Main Bazar.

As a result, motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

More Stories From Pakistan

