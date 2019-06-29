Motorcyclist killed in accident in Faisalabad `

A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of City Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) : A motorcyclist was killed in a road mishap in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Staruday that Muhammad Yousuf resident of Mohallah Raza Abad was riding a motorcycle when a speedy rickshaw hit him at Islampura Main Bazar.

As a result, motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.