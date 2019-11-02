Motorcyclist killed in accident in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the area of Lundianwala police on Saturda

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) A motorcyclist was killed in an accident in the area of Lundianwala police on Saturday.

Police spokesman said that Mian Abdus Salam of Chak No.624-GB along with his friend was going on a motorcycle when a speedy van the bike. As a result Abdus Salam received serious injuries and died on the spot while pillion rider received injuries and was shifted to hospital in a critical condition.