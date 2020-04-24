Motorcyclist killed in accident in Sargodha

A motorcyclist on Friday was killed in road accident in Bhalwal Police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist on Friday was killed in road accident in Bhalwal Police limits.

It was reported that milk seller, Raja Zafar resident of Bhalwal was going on motorcycle when a speeding car hit his bike. Zafar received critical injuries and died on the spot.

The police registered case against the car driver and started investigations.