UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 08:18 PM

Motorcyclist killed in accident in Sargodha

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits on Friday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits on Friday.

Police said that 55-year-old Muhammad Nawaz r/o Sial Sharif was on his way towards Sargodha when a speeding car hit the motorbike.

Consequently, Muhammad Nawaz received serious injuries and died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Police had registered a case against the car driver.

Related Topics

Police Driver Car Died Road Accident Sahiwal Sargodha

Recent Stories

New UN report shows hunger is due to soar as coron ..

2 hours ago

Neelum Valley first defense line of Pakistan, AJK: ..

2 hours ago

UK: ₤3bn for NHS to prepare for possible second ..

2 hours ago

TCL Pakistan brings Bari Eid Bari Offer with exclu ..

3 hours ago

Interior Ministry says US blogger Cynthia is not i ..

3 hours ago

Russia reports 6,406 cases of COVID-19 in past 24 ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.