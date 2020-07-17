Motorcyclist killed in accident in Sargodha

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Sahiwal police limits on Friday.

Police said that 55-year-old Muhammad Nawaz r/o Sial Sharif was on his way towards Sargodha when a speeding car hit the motorbike.

Consequently, Muhammad Nawaz received serious injuries and died on the spot without getting medical assistance.

Police had registered a case against the car driver.