Motorcyclist Killed In Accident In Wah Cantt

Muhammad Irfan Published January 09, 2023 | 07:13 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorcycle mechanic was crushed to death by a speedy dumper recklessly driven by its driver on HMC road in the limits of Taxila Police station on Monday.

The police said that Faizan Butt- a motorcycle mechanic was going to his native village Pind Mehri Hassanabdal after closing his shop when a speedy dumper hit him.

Resultantly, he died on the spot.

Later locals followed the dumper driver Sultan Bukush and forcefully stopped him. The driver was later handed over to the police for legal action.

The police registered a case against the driver and launched further investigation.

