Motorcyclist killed in accident with passenger van

(@FahadShabbir)

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) A motorcyclist was killed on Friday after being hit by a passenger van on a bridge near village Ikhlas, Pindigheb.

According to police, 18-year-old Muhammad Talha was on his motorcycle when the van, which was being driven recklessly, rammed into him while trying to overtake another vehicle.

The driver of the van fled the scene.

Rescue workers rushed Talha to the tehsil headquarters hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

Pindigheb police have registered a case and are investigating the incident.

