Motorcyclist Killed In Faisalabad
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 17 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:03 PM
A motorcyclist was killed,while pillion rider suffered injuries in a road accident here Bhowana on Thursday
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed,while pillion rider suffered injuries in a road accident here Bhowana on Thursday.
According to police, two persons Ameer Ali and Wazeer Ali,residents of chak-157 Wagh were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding bus near zero point bypass road on Bhowana-Chiniot road.
As a result, Ameer Ali died on the spot while Wazeer sustained injuries.
The body and injured was shifted to THQ hospital.