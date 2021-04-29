Motorcyclist killed in faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed,while pillion rider suffered injuries in a road accident here Bhowana on Thursday.

According to police, two persons Ameer Ali and Wazeer Ali,residents of chak-157 Wagh were riding a motorcycle when they were hit by a speeding bus near zero point bypass road on Bhowana-Chiniot road.

As a result, Ameer Ali died on the spot while Wazeer sustained injuries.

The body and injured was shifted to THQ hospital.