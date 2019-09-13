UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 13th September 2019 | 04:05 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed near Agriculture university chowk on Jail road here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:A motorcyclist was killed near Agriculture university chowk on Jail road here Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Nazir was travelling on motorcycle on jail road when he was hit by a car. As a result, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Allied hospital for autopsy.

Related Topics

Jail Agriculture Road Car Died Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

KP Forest Dept retrieves 141,468 kanal state land

4 minutes ago

PM's public meeting in Muzaffarabad to become rall ..

4 minutes ago

Transfer, postings in Water and Sanitation Agency ..

4 minutes ago

Arm of mill worker chopped off in machine in Faisa ..

1 minute ago

Mahar Medical College (MMC) observes World Physica ..

1 minute ago

Swindler held in Faisalabad

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.