Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed near Agriculture university chowk on Jail road here Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2019) -:A motorcyclist was killed near Agriculture university chowk on Jail road here Friday.

According to Rescue 1122, Muhammad Shahbaz s/o Nazir was travelling on motorcycle on jail road when he was hit by a car. As a result, he sustained severe injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to Allied hospital for autopsy.