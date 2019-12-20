Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said Friday that 23-year-old Mohsin,son of Amjad Mehmood was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Noorpur stop at Millat road.Consequently,Mohsin received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to family after completing necessary formalities.