UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Faisalabad

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Fri 20th December 2019 | 04:28 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Millat Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said Friday that 23-year-old Mohsin,son of Amjad Mehmood was travelling on a motorcycle when a speeding car hit the two-wheeler near Noorpur stop at Millat road.Consequently,Mohsin received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to family after completing necessary formalities.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Car Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Revolutionizing Digital Photography with HUAWEI Y9 ..

47 minutes ago

IMF approves second tranche of $452 m for Pakistan

55 minutes ago

China to nurture new engines of foreign trade

36 seconds ago

Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU) announces merit ..

38 seconds ago

Rwandan convicted of genocide faces 30-year jail t ..

40 seconds ago

Motorway police to impose heavy fines on violation ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.