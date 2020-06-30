Motorcyclist killed in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed, while another pillion rider suffered injuries in road accident here Tuesday.

According to police,15-year-old Subhan Ali along with his friend Ihtesham,was riding a motorcycle on Tandialwala road when a speeding tractor-trolley hit them near Jawad Club.

Consequently,Subhan died on the spot, while Ihtesham suffered critical injuries and was shifted to hospital.

However,the accused driver managed to escape from the scene.

Ghulam Muhammadabad police registered case.