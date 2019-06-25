UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Firing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 05:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed in firing

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :Unidentified armed men killed a motorcyclist in the limits of Rajanpur police station here on Tuesday.

According to police sources, Rahhem Bakhsh, resident of Jageer Gabol, was going to home on his motorbike.

When he reached near the city, unidentified armed men opened indiscriminate firing on him. As a result, he sustained serious bullet injuries.

Rescue teams reached the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police handed over the dead body to heirs after legal formalities and stated the incident to be an old enmity.

Police have registered a case.

