Motorcyclist Killed In Fog Related Accident
Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM
KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident near Prem Nagar dryport, Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.
According to police, Waqar (25) resident of Chak No. 55 was riding a motorcycle at Raiwind Road when his two-wheeler collided with a rickshaw due to dense fog.
Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.
Police were investigating.