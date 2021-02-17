Motorcyclist killed in fog related accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident near Prem Nagar dryport, Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.

According to police, Waqar (25) resident of Chak No. 55 was riding a motorcycle at Raiwind Road when his two-wheeler collided with a rickshaw due to dense fog.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.