UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Fog Related Accident

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed in fog related accident

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident near Prem Nagar dryport, Kot Radha Kishan on Wednesday.

According to police, Waqar (25) resident of Chak No. 55 was riding a motorcycle at Raiwind Road when his two-wheeler collided with a rickshaw due to dense fog.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to THQ hospital Kot Radha Kishan.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Raiwind Police Road Road Accident Kot Radha Kishan

Recent Stories

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

20 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

14 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

14 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

14 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

16 minutes ago

US, UK, France, Germany and Italy condemn rocket a ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.