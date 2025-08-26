Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Karachi Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 26, 2025 | 04:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that occurred on Defense More area of Karachi, tv channels quoting

Rescue sources reported on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven truck hit the motorcyclist passing through Defense More area of Karachi.

As a result of collision, the ill-fated person died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

Police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

