Motorcyclist killed in Karachi road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near Razaqabad Area of Karachi, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven trailer hit the motorcyclist passing through Razaqabad area of Karachi.

As a result, the ill-fated person died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital.

The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.