Motorcyclist Killed In Kasur

Motorcyclist killed in kasur

A motorcyclist was killed,while his co-rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Nadra office, Pattoki

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :A motorcyclist was killed,while his co-rider sustained serious injuries in a road accident near Nadra office, Pattoki.

Police said here on Friday that Mushtaq r/o Fatehwala ,Phoolnagar along with his friend Saaed,was traveling towards Pattoki on his motorcycle when a speeding 22-wheeler trailer coming from opposite and wrong direction hit and ran over the two-wheelers.

Consequently,Mushtaq died on the spot,while Saeed suffered critical injuries.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body and injured THQ hospital.

On getting information,the area police reached the spot and arrested the accused driver.

Police registered case and started investigation.

