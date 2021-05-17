Motorcyclist killed in kasur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A motorcyclist was killed on Nooriwala Road Kasur area here on Monday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 )

According to police, Ameer Hamza, resident of Kasur, was riding a motorbike near Nooriwala Ganda Singh when due to overspeeding the bike slipped and the rider died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital, Kasur. Ganda Singh police was investigating.