Motorcyclist Killed In Kasur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:26 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed on Nooriwala Road Kasur area here on Monday.

According to police, Ameer Hamza, resident of Kasur, was riding a motorbike near Nooriwala Ganda Singh when due to overspeeding the bike slipped and the rider died on the spot.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the body to DHQ Hospital, Kasur. Ganda Singh police was investigating.

More Stories From Pakistan

