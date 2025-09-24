Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Khanewal Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Khanewal accident

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle near Suk Bias Bridge on the Express Highway.

According to details, the unidentified vehicle struck the motorcycle, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Rafiq, son of Muhammad Bakhsh, a resident of 75/15-L, Mian Channu.

Rescue 1122 Jahanian shifted the body to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Jahanian. Meanwhile, the driver of the unidentified vehicle fled the scene with the vehicle. Police reached the site and initiated further proceedings.

