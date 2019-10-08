Motorcyclist killed in Lahore road mishap

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a collision between a speeding van and a motorcycle near Manga Mandi Lahore city in wee hours of Tuesday.

According to Police rescue officials, the man was killed when a mini van rammed into his motorcycle. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached the scene and collected evidence.

Further investigation is underway, police informed.