Motorcyclist killed in Lahore traffic accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a traffic accident on Saturday near Shahdara metro stop, Lahore.

According to a private news channel and police sources, the deceased person was identified as Muhammad Usman.

According to the police, the accident occurred due to the collision of the motorcycle with the bus.

The police seized the bus and shifted it to the police station, the body of the motorcyclist was shifted to the hospital for legal proceedings.