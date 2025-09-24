Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Naushero Feroze Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in Naushero Feroze road accident

NAUSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near national highway of Khai Qasim area, Naushero

Feroze district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, a rashly driven trailer hit the motorcyclist passing through national highway of Khai

Qasim area of Naushero Feroze.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.

