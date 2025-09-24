Motorcyclist Killed In Naushero Feroze Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:20 PM
NAUSHERO FEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) One person was killed in a road accident that took place near national highway of Khai Qasim area, Naushero
Feroze district, tv channels quoting Rescue sources reported on Wednesday.
According to initial reports, a rashly driven trailer hit the motorcyclist passing through national highway of Khai
Qasim area of Naushero Feroze.
As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot. The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead to hospital. The police team also reached the spot and started search for the driver of the heavy vehicle.
Recent Stories
Yas Island Abu Dhabi, Zayed International Airport surprise Saudi visitors with u ..
Shaheen Afridi confident of Pakistan’s victory in Asia Cup final
Humaid bin Rashid reviews results of Household Income & Expenditure Survey in Aj ..
Gold prices steady at Rs 398,800 per tola in Pakistan
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review
Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed attends 2nd Social Care Forum
Al Ain Farms Group, Food Tech Valley to launch 260,000 sq.ft. logistics hub to a ..
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Motorcyclist killed in Naushero Feroze road accident6 minutes ago
-
Pottery units sealed over environmental violations16 minutes ago
-
10 shopkeepers arrested in Rawat bazaar for price list violations26 minutes ago
-
ICT Police arrest accused, seize Kalashnikov26 minutes ago
-
ICT admin holds 8 for setting up roadside encroachments26 minutes ago
-
Shazia Rizwan stresses sports to protect youth from negative tendencies26 minutes ago
-
PM Shehbaz urges IMF to consider flood impact in review36 minutes ago
-
Governor assures full support to minority community delegation36 minutes ago
-
CM inspects PERA force passing-out parade, stresses merit, accountability46 minutes ago
-
RPO pays tribute to martyrs, orders strong action against overloaded vehicles46 minutes ago
-
Nine beggars arrested in Islamabad during anti-begging drive46 minutes ago
-
PU takes action against 37 students for disciplinary violations56 minutes ago