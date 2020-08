KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2020 ) :-:A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident near Bhagiana Kalan village on Saturday.

According to police, Muhammad Wasim of Sahiwal was going to Kot Radha Kishan from Phoolnagar when a truck coming from opposite direction hit his motorcycle near Bhagiana Kalan village. He died on the spot.

Sadr Phoolnagar police are investigating.