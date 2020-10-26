Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :A teenager motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Monday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Talianwala Graveyard Road.

As a result, 19-year-old Naseer, son of Javaid Khan, received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 recovered the body of a 45-year-old woman Nighat, daughter of Younus Gill, from her house in Waris Pura where she died under mysterious circumstances.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.