Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sun 15th November 2020 | 11:10 AM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2020 ) :-:A youth was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Chunian police station on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Arshad (21) resident of Sheikh Ilamdin Darbar village was going to Chunian on a motorcycle when a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit him near Wapda house. He died on the spot.

Police have shifted the body to THQ hospital Chunian.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, SHO Chhaga Manga Kamran Shehzad along with police contingent staged a flag march on motorcycles and vehicles in main bazaars of Chhanga Manga. The police urged the shopkeepers to install CCTV cameras in their shops to check the incidents of robbery and theft.

