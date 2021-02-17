Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Madina Town police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Mediacom Plaza on Jaranwala Road.

As a result, 57-year-old Maqsood, resident of Partab Nagar Jhang Road, received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 shifted the body to mortuary of Allied Hospital whereas the police have started investigation.