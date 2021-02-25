UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 25th February 2021 | 11:10 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Arif was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley coming from opposite side hit his two-wheeler.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, while the tractor-trolley driver, Maqbool, fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case against the driver and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Driver Died Road Accident Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Nigeria Scales Up COVID-19 Surveillance Effort by ..

2 minutes ago

Armenia Prime Minister Pashinyan: from protest her ..

20 minutes ago

Governor lauds efforts of Pakistan Coast Guard for ..

3 minutes ago

Balochistan reports 25 more positive for COVID-19

3 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Delays Vaccine Shipment to Estonia for ..

3 minutes ago

Anti encroachment operation continues in Hyderabad ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.