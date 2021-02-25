Motorcyclist killed in road accident

RENALAKHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, here on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Arif was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven tractor-trolley coming from opposite side hit his two-wheeler.

As a result, he sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, while the tractor-trolley driver, Maqbool, fled from the scene.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to a local hospital for autopsy.

Police have registered a case against the driver and started investigation.