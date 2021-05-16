UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 05:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained serious injuries on Kameer Road here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Asad along with Ghulam Rasool (55) was riding a motorcycle on Kameer Road when his two-wheeler slipped and they fell onto the road. As a result, Asad died on the spot while pillion riders sustained serious injuries. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital Pakpattan.

Related Topics

Injured Road Died Pakpattan Sunday

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ramadan Festival concludes with over AED 7 ..

11 minutes ago

2,406 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to celebrate Arabian Travel Market ..

26 minutes ago

Schools in UAE to resume classes after Eid vacatio ..

56 minutes ago

MoHAP highlights efforts to shift focus from treat ..

56 minutes ago

100% Increase in beneficiaries of marriage grants ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.