Motorcyclist killed in road accident

PAKPATTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while another sustained serious injuries on Kameer Road here on Sunday.

Police said that Muhammad Asad along with Ghulam Rasool (55) was riding a motorcycle on Kameer Road when his two-wheeler slipped and they fell onto the road. As a result, Asad died on the spot while pillion riders sustained serious injuries. The injured was shifted to DHQ hospital Pakpattan.