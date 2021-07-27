UrduPoint.com
Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 06:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, here on Tuesday

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, here on Tuesday.

According to police, the accident took place on National Highway near University of Okara bypass, where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle, causing death of motorcyclist on-the-spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to rural health centre (RHC), Renala Khurd.

Later, the deceased was identified as Murad Ali (30), son of Ahmed Ali, a resident of Chak 615, district Faisalabad.

More Stories From Pakistan

