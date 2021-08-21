Motorcyclist killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2021 ) :A youth was crushed to death in a road accident, in the limits of Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 said on Saturday the accident took place near Taj Mehal Hotel Cchota bypass Sammundri Road where a rashly driven bus hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Abdullah Nadeem (13) riding on the bike received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.

Police were investigating.