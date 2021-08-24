Motorcyclist killed in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A man was killed in a road accident at Daska Road, here on Tuesday.

According to Rescue-1122, Muhammad Akram (48) was riding a motorcycle at Daska road near Adda Stop when a rashly driven coaster hit with a motorcycle at Daska Road near Adda Stop.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to the Allama Iqbal Memorial Hospital (AIMH) Sialkot.

Police were investigating.