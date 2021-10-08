UrduPoint.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:20 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :A motorcyclist was killed while two of his fellows were seriously injured when a speeding trailer hit the bike head-on at Sananwan turn on the outskirts of tehsil Kot, according to rescue spokesperson.

The victim named Liaqat died on the spot while his two companions whose identification were yet to be revealed were brought to admit in Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Chowk Sarwar Shaheed by rescue 1122 ambulance for medical treatment.

The accident was reported to have taken place due to high speed of the trailer, it was said.

After the accident, the trailer driver fled the scene leaving the vehicle on middle of the road.

Chowk Sarwar Shaheed Police Station registered a report and started searching for the driver.

