Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2022 | 04:10 PM
A motorcyclist died after hit by an over speeding truck in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Thursday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist died after hit by an over speeding truck in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Thursday.
Police said that a reckless driven truck knocked down a motorcycle at Sillanwali-Sargodha Road.
The motorcyclist was identified as Rashid resident of Chak 121-NB. The truck driver fled from the scene.
The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.
The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driverat large started efforts for his arrest.