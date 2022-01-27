Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist died after hit by an over speeding truck in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Thursday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :A motorcyclist died after hit by an over speeding truck in the jurisdiction of Sillanwali police station here on Thursday.

Police said that a reckless driven truck knocked down a motorcycle at Sillanwali-Sargodha Road.

The motorcyclist was identified as Rashid resident of Chak 121-NB. The truck driver fled from the scene.

The body was shifted to a nearby hospital for postmortem.

The police impounded the truck and after registering a case against the driverat large started efforts for his arrest.