Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Published October 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Civil Lines police station.

Rescue-1122 sources said here on Saturday that 50-year-old Shafqat, resident of Mullanpur was riding a motorcycle on Bilal Road when his two-wheeler collidedwith a car and bus. He died on the spot.

The area police took the body into custody and started investigation.

