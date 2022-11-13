Motorcyclist killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2022 ) :A youth was killed in a road accident, in the jurisdiction of Shahpur Sadr police station on Sunday.

Police said the accident took place at Khushab-Sargodha road in Moza Chah Koori where a rashly driven car hit a motorcycle.

As a result, Muhammad Asghar (28) died on the spot due to severe head injuries.

Police have shifted the body to a nearby hospital for necessary legal formalities.