SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :A youth was killed after his motorcycle collided with a stationary tractor trolley which was loaded with sugarcane on Sargodha-Gujrat road here on Saturday.

According to the Rescue-1122 sources, the victim was identified as Ali Raza (21).

The police have handed over the body to the heirs after completing legal-medicoformalities.