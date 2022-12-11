Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2022 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sadr Sammundri police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Younus Masih (50) resident of Chak No.443-GB Warraichan was riding a motorcycle when his head scarf entangled with its wheel.

The motorcycle fell onto the road and as a result, the Younus receivedserious head injuries and died on the spot.

The body was shifted to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Sammundri.