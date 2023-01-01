Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :A man was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Sadr police station on Saturday late night.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that Rafiq Sardar (50), resident of Toba Tek Singh was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven dumper truck hit his two-wheeler nearGrid Station Stop on Jaranwala Road.

Rafiq received serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation for the arrest of dumper driver.