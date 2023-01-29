Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday the accident took place at Satiana Road near Saleemi Chowk where a rashly driven motorcycle crashed into an electricity pole.

As a result, 42-year-old Shahid Fazal, resident of Kot Khan Muhammad Faisalabadreceived serious injuries and died on the spot.

Rescuers shifted the body to mortuary of DHQ hospital for postmortem.