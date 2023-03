SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed when a speeding car hit him on Khushab-Sargodha road.

Khushab police said here on Wednesday,the victim was identified as Muhammad Yaqoob,r/o Khushab.

Police handed over the body to the heirs after completing medico-legal formalities as well as registered case.