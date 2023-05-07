Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the precincts of Dijkot police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that 60-year-old Shaukat Ali, resident of Chak Jilandar was riding a motorcycle on Sammundri road when he slipped and fellonto the road near Jahangir Morh.

He received serious injuries and died on the spot.

The body was handed over to his relatives after completing necessary formalities.