Motorcyclist killed in road accident

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A man riding motorcycle was killed in a collision with a flying coach here on Bannu road in the limits of Yarik police station.

21-years-old Sifat Ullah Marwat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Lakki Marwat was coming to Dera Ismail Khan for recruitment in a law enforcement agency on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler was hit by a speedy flying coach coming from the opposite side.

As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.

The body was later moved to a hospital while the flying coach driver managed to escape the scene.

The Yarik Police registered a case against the unknown flying coach driver on the report of the deceased's brother Abbas Khan Marwat.