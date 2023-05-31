Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2023 | 06:10 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :A man riding motorcycle was killed in a collision with a flying coach here on Bannu road in the limits of Yarik police station.
21-years-old Sifat Ullah Marwat son of Ghulam Rasool resident of Lakki Marwat was coming to Dera Ismail Khan for recruitment in a law enforcement agency on a motorcycle when his two-wheeler was hit by a speedy flying coach coming from the opposite side.
As a result, the motorcyclist died on the spot.
The body was later moved to a hospital while the flying coach driver managed to escape the scene.
The Yarik Police registered a case against the unknown flying coach driver on the report of the deceased's brother Abbas Khan Marwat.