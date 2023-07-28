Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the remit of Thikriwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Friday that Ali Usman (16), resident of Chak No 48-GB was riding a motorcycle when a rashly driven bus hit his two-wheeler nearAttock petrol Pump on Sadhar Bypass. He died on the spot.

Police took the body into custody and started investigation.

