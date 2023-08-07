Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Tehsil Chowk, Jarranwala on Monday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :A motorcyclist was crushed to death by a speeding truck near Tehsil Chowk, Jarranwala on Monday.

Rescue-1122 said that two motorcycles collided with each other at Tehsil Chowk, in the meantime, a dumper truck coming from behind side ran over one of them. The victim was identified as Nasim resident of Chak 61-JB.

The dead body was shifted to THQ Hospital.