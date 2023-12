FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) A motorcyclist was killed in a hit by a dumper truck on the expressway, here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a motorcyclist Fazal Abbas (41) was on his way when he was hit to death by a dumper truck near WAPDA city. He was a resident of Chak No 126-RB, Salarwala.

The body was handed over to Chak Jhumra police.