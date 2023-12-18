Motorcyclist killed in road accident

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A motorcyclist was killed while another person sustained injuries in a road accident in the area of Tarkhani police station, here on Monday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy rickshaw collided with a motorcycle near Chak No.

138-GB on Sammundri-Gojra Road.

As a result, the motorcyclist Saleem Zulfiqar (35) resident of Chak No.138-GB died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 provided first aid to his pillion rider Muhammad Bilal (45).

The police took the body into custody while further investigation was under progress, he added.