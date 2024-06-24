Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhera police station here on Monday.
Police said that Muhammad Asghar was travelling to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a
rashly driven car coming from opposite direction hit the bike near Chak Taeb. He died on the spot.
Recent Stories
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed15 seconds ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two17 seconds ago
-
10 shops sealed, 44 LPG cylinders confiscated22 seconds ago
-
Two killed in Lakki firing incidents26 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna appreciates women role in diplomacy30 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress30 minutes ago
-
Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP40 minutes ago
-
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances50 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept seals 100 properties for default of tax1 hour ago