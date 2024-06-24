Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident, in the limits of Bhera police station here on Monday.

Police said that Muhammad Asghar was travelling to Sargodha city on a motorcycle when a

rashly driven car coming from opposite direction hit the bike near Chak Taeb. He died on the spot.

Police have registered a case against the car driver.

