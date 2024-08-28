Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published August 28, 2024 | 08:39 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A teenaged motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A teenaged motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 16-year-old Hasnain resident of Chak 241/R-B Chinchal Singhwala was going on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler near Abbas Nagar.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Road Accident

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

5 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

5 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

5 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

5 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

5 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

5 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

5 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

5 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

6 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

6 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

6 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan