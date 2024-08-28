Motorcyclist killed in road accident

A teenaged motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Raza Abad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) A teenaged motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 16-year-old Hasnain resident of Chak 241/R-B Chinchal Singhwala was going on a motorcycle when a speeding tractor trolley hit the two-wheeler near Abbas Nagar.

As a result, the motorcyclist received serious injuries and was rushed to hospital but in vain as he breathed his last in the way.

The police handed over the body to his relatives for burial after completing necessary formalities, he added.