Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A truck ran over a motorcyclist in a road accident here on Tuesday at Khusahab Jhauhrabad Road.

The police spokesman said a man named Muhammad Amin riding a motorbike, suddenly, his two wheeler slipped on the road due to over-speeding, meanwhile, a truck coming from opposite side crushed him to death.

The truck driver fled from the scene, he said, adding the police shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).

The police registered a case and launched investigation.

