Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Umer Jamshaid Published September 24, 2024 | 05:00 PM
JAUHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A truck ran over a motorcyclist in a road accident here on Tuesday at Khusahab Jhauhrabad Road.
The police spokesman said a man named Muhammad Amin riding a motorbike, suddenly, his two wheeler slipped on the road due to over-speeding, meanwhile, a truck coming from opposite side crushed him to death.
The truck driver fled from the scene, he said, adding the police shifted the body to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ).
The police registered a case and launched investigation.
APP/smj/378
Recent Stories
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
Indian actors support screening of “The Legend of Maula Jatt” at local cinem ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-South Korea shares common heritage of Buddhism; Speakers2 minutes ago
-
Two killed in Gujrat firing2 minutes ago
-
SPSC declares written test result for Medical Officers2 minutes ago
-
KP govt decides to increase wheat storage capacity2 minutes ago
-
College girl hit to death by speeding truck12 minutes ago
-
Full court reference organized in honour of retiring Justice PHC Shahid Khan22 minutes ago
-
Police apprehend bus driver in varsity student death case22 minutes ago
-
Farmers advised to complete September cultivation of sugarcane52 minutes ago
-
Railway police arrest two criminals52 minutes ago
-
KP public prosecutors end strike on assurances of ACS53 minutes ago
-
RWMC carries out anti-smog awareness drive1 hour ago
-
Meeting held to review dengue prevention1 hour ago