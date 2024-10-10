Open Menu

Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Sumaira FH Published October 10, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) A motorcyclist died in a road mishap on GT Road here on Thursday.

According to a police spokesman, a 50-year-old man, namely Rustam, was riding a bike on GT Road when a truck hit his bike. 

A result, he died on the spot.

The truck’s driver managed to flee from the scene, he added.

Police have registered a case and started further investigation.

