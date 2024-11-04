Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist died in a road mishap on Patafi chowk DG Khan road,here on Monday.
According to rescue officials,Amir Aziz(40) was riding a bike,when an unidentified vehicle hit his two wheeler near Patafi chowk DG Khan road.As a result,he died on the spot.
The driver allegedly managed to escape from the incident,he added.
Further investigation was underway.
