Motorcyclist Killed In Road Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Motorcyclist killed in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist died in a road mishap on Patafi chowk DG Khan road,here on Monday.

According to rescue officials,Amir Aziz(40) was riding a bike,when an unidentified vehicle hit his two wheeler near Patafi chowk DG Khan road.As a result,he died on the spot.

The driver allegedly managed to escape from the incident,he added.

Further investigation was underway.

