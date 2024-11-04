Motorcyclist killed in road accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A motorcyclist died in a road mishap on Patafi chowk DG Khan road,here on Monday.

According to rescue officials,Amir Aziz(40) was riding a bike,when an unidentified vehicle hit his two wheeler near Patafi chowk DG Khan road.As a result,he died on the spot.

The driver allegedly managed to escape from the incident,he added.

Further investigation was underway.